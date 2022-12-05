An approximately 60-foot-long sinkhole in one of Bremer County’s 10 drainage districts is getting the attention of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors.
The board on Monday got advice from an engineer and a lawyer on how to correct the issue and who would be bearing the cost of the fix. Additionally, they heard some legal guidance on easements and requirements in drainage districts for a proposed CO2 pipeline which is planned to go through the county.
There are approximately 200 landowners in Drainage District 5, which includes about half of the City of Readlyn. The supervisors had “heard” some complaints about the sinkhole, hence the need to address it.
Engineer Collin Klingbeil, of Estherville-based Jacobson-Westergard & Assoc. Inc., and attorney Michael E. Gabor, of Algona-based Buchanan, Bibler, Gabor & Meis, answered questions from the supervisors during a telephone conference. They addressed the issues emerging from the sinkhole’s existence and the logistics of including requirements in the county ordinance for the drainage districts in relation to Navigator’s proposed pipeline.
The discussion, which was led by Supervisor Dewey Hildebandt, centered mostly around possible solutions for the sinkhole.
The advised course of action was to hire an engineering firm to conduct an inspection of the tiles, determine their condition and recommend a course of action.
Bremer County Engineer Landon Moore said he had looked at the sinkhole and estimated there is a foot of dirt on top of the tiles. In response to a question, he said that the main tile is made of concrete.
One solution to the sinkhole is to repair the collapsing joints and address the problematic areas individually. Another, much costlier one, is to replace the main tile.
The level of deterioration of a century-old drainage tile is unknown without further investigation, it was agreed.
Drainage District #5 was established in 1920, according to county records and the tile is believed to have been installed shortly thereafter.
In 1966, when building a sanitary sewer system and sewage treatment plant for the City of Readlyn, the city and the county signed an agreement to connect the treated water to the drainage district. The newest agreement between the two entities is from 2016.
A decision will be made when the engineering firm hired to conduct the investigation issues its report, the board agreed.
If the project would cost under $50,000, the board would not be obligated to hold a public hearing, but if a bigger project emerges rather than just fixing the collapsed joints, a hearing would be required, the experts advised.
The supervisors appeared to be in favor of holding an informational meeting once the report is presented to them and they have a solid grasp on “what we are actually up against.”
“I don’t see any downside in making it more transparent,” Hildebrandt said.
The drainage district has never been reclassified since its installation, and during the discussion, it was determined that reclassification would be one way of apportioning the cost in a “more fair and equitable way for the future.”
Discussion of CO2 drainage district easements
The discussion then moved to the proposed CO2 pipeline envisioned by Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC, parts of which are expected to go through Bremer County.
The county is working on a draft ordinance and the P&Z Commission will hold a public hearing on it at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Waverly Civic Center.
The experts noted that the supervisors are on “solid legal ground” regarding drainage districts easement agreements. The supervisors heard that the requirements they impose must be reasonable and they “are not in a position to deny any easements.” In a nutshell, their job is to spell out reasonable requirements and make sure the pipeline company complies with them, experts advised.
“You have to have sound engineering logic behind what the requirements are,” Gabor, the lawyer, said.
“I hope that our agricultural friends do not sign any agreements before they get legal counsel,” Hildebrandt said, referring to the process.
Moore, the county engineer, added that he has heard from Navigator that they have tentative plans to start construction next summer.
“Agricultural people are split,” Hildebrandt said.
Summing up the process, Gabor, described the process thusly:
“It’s like walking on the top of a barbed wire fence,” he said.
In other news, the county voted to ask engineering firm Snyder & Associates to act as the county inspector for the pipeline project. This was one of two engineering firms interviewed by the county in November.