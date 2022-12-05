sinkhole meeting

The board on Monday discussed solutions to a sinkhole in Drainage District 5 of Bremer County and briefly talked about an ordinance for a proposed CO2 pipeline.

An approximately 60-foot-long sinkhole in one of Bremer County’s 10 drainage districts is getting the attention of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors.

The board on Monday got advice from an engineer and a lawyer on how to correct the issue and who would be bearing the cost of the fix. Additionally, they heard some legal guidance on easements and requirements in drainage districts for a proposed CO2 pipeline which is planned to go through the county.