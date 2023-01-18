When most people go to the library to check something out, it is typically a book or a movie. But over the last few years, the interest in board games at the library has ticked up.
The Waverly Public library had a very small collection of board games until the end of 2020 when the library’s long-held plan to expand their board games collection finally came to fruition, according to librarian Ryan Webster.
“There was a little more demand for it because of the pandemic, I think, with a lot of people being stuck at home,” Webster told Waverly Newspapers. “But it was something we were looking into before any of that. It was something we wanted to do since 2019.”
The collection got its start because of the mutual interest in board games shared by several members of the library’s staff.
“Me and my wife are huge fans of board games and we really liked the small collection here at the library,” Webster said. “And Emily’s a big fan of board games, Zack is, so is Bethany. We’ve got several librarians that are fans. So we were all kind of talking about it and I approached Sarah [Meyer, the Library Director] and said, ‘Hey, would it be okay if I invested a little more and got some more board games?”
When it was clear that the board game expansion fit in with the library’s budget, the staff got their wish. The board game section grew, and with it, so did checkouts.
“I don’t know if it was because of the pandemic and people feeling like they needed things to do with their family, but check out just skyrocketed,” Webster said. “I mean, for a while we were averaging, I would say, 70 checkouts a week.”
With more people interested in playing the games, community support for the section grew as well, with people donating their old board games to the library.
“A lot of people have been donating generously,” Webster said. “Nice games in good condition, fairly recent games even. So that’s also helped bolster the collection quite a bit.”
The collection spans everything from family games to heavier, more complex games like Dungeon Crawlers, where players can explore and work on a team together. Still, the most popular games at the library are the party games, whether they are newer games like One Night Ultimate Werewolf, in which players try to determine who is a werewolf, or older standbys like Scattergories, where players win by naming objects within specific categories.
Near the children’s library, there is also a selection of children’s and family games that are geared towards younger audiences, even as young as 4 years old.
Some of the library’s more notable games include Tokyo Highway where players build highways, working around each other, and have to avoid knocking each other over, Mysterium, a game where you become a psychic and solve the murder of a restless ghost, and Trickerion, a magician themed game with a lot of parts, which has proven to be quite possible.
For Webster, picking a cherished board game wasn’t hard. His current favorite is Splendor Duel, a strategic, decision-making game.
“It feels like you are more in control with what’s happening,” he said. “Definitely recommend board game lovers to come check it out.”