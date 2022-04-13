The Waverly Utilities Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to decommission the hydro generators on the Cedar River.
The decision marked the end of an era for the town and Waverly Utilities.
First installed in the 1920s, the generators produced enough electricity to light up the town, but a century later their maintenance and repair costs, even when feasible, far exceeded the value they bring in terms of power.
In addition, the lower river levels have also decreased their productivity, Waverly Utilities CEO Darrel Wenzel told Waverly Newspapers on Monday.
Wenzel gave the newspaper a tour of the facility where the three generators sat in museum-like silence but for the muted sound of the rushing river coming through the walls and the floor of the historic building.
Aware of the centenarian status of the generators, the board, on Oct.19, 2021, had tasked staff members with researching two options– replacement or decommissioning.
Replacement turned out to be a cost-prohibitive solution. The report produced by the staff, which was reviewed by the board, estimated the replacement expense at $5,159,500.
That have would included, among other things, new permitting through the DNR. It also would have entailed the demolition of the concrete floor, and the construction of a coffer dam upstream from the hydro facility.
“They’ve served their purpose,” Wenzel said.