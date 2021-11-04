CEDAR RAPIDS – A dream mapped out last winter, took shape over the spring and summer and blossomed throughout the fall was shattered before it could fully blossom into the crisp, autumn air Thursday afternoon.
After outlasting Oskaloosa in five sets the quarterfinals and outmuscling North Scott in the semifinals, Waverly-Shell Rock had no answer for No. 1 seeded Western Dubuque.
The Bobcats dug every attack, scooped every counterpunch, extinguished every mini-run thrown at them and powered their way to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 sweep over the Go-Hawks in the Class 4A state championship match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
W-SR finished the season 44-8.
