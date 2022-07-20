WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Jaycees (Junior Chamber International) has announced Kaden Behrens, Willem Potter, and Caleb Moe as the recipients of the 2022 Bob Molinaro Memorial Scholarship.
This annual $1,000 scholarship is awarded to high school seniors in the Cedar Valley who have achieved a GPA over 2.5 (on a 4.0 scale) and plan to attend a two or four year college or university in Iowa upon graduation from high school.
Applicants submitted essays outlining their volunteer community service, future academic plans and career goals as well as submitting two letters of recommendation.
The recipients of the scholarship include: Kaden Behrens a Dunkerton High School graduate, planning to attend Wartburg College in the fall; Willem Potter a Waverly-Shell Rock High School graduate, planning to attend Iowa State University; and Caleb Moe a Waterloo West High School graduate, planning to attend Iowa State University.
The Bob Molinaro scholarship is organized through the Cedar Valley Jaycees, a local chapter of the Junior Chamber International organization. The Cedar Valley Jaycees has a rich history of facilitating community projects, creating networking opportunities, and helping our communities to develop. Cedar Valley Jaycees have participated in many projects through since its establishment as a chapter in 1931. Some projects include: college scholarship opportunities for local high school students, Waterloo Open, Gift of Giving, legislative public forums, Live to 9 summer concerts, Read Across America and more. For more information about the Jaycees or the Bob Molinaro Scholarship, please visit www.cedarvalleyjaycees.org.