Bodensteiner takes 12th, Mummelthei finishes T49 at state golf tournament

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Brenna Bodensteiner and Mady Mummelthei took on the difficult River Valley Golf Course in Adel for the state golf tournament.
Bodensteiner would start her day with a bogey on hole one but bounce back with a birdie just a hole later. Through the rest of the front nine on day one, Bodensteiner would go on to shoot a five over par 41.
The back nine was playing very tough, with a viral video showing the 18th hole having a preposterous pin location on the second day. While the hole was playing an average of four-over par, Bodensteiner walked away with a bogey on day one to close out her round at an 85.
Mummelthei would start day one with a shaky 66 on the front nine. She would calm down though and come into the clubhouse shooting a back nine 47 for a 113 on the card. Mummelthei actually pared the difficult 18th to close out her day.
On day two, Bodensteiner opened with a bogey on the first hole but stormed back with back-to-back birdies to go one under through three holes. She would go on to finish with another 41 on the front.
Going into the final hole of the tournament, Bodensteiner was sitting well but the outrageous pin location on the 18th hole got the better of her and she carded an eight. She finished with an 18 hole score of 89 and finished T-12 for the tournament.
Mummelthei would go on to shoot a 103 in the final round and finish T-49 for the golf tournament.
The future is looking bright as both golfers will be returning next year and are looking to make a return to the state tournament.