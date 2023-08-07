Farmers make great neighbors.
That’s a given in the heartland.
They tend to the soil and the animals, they help each other in times of need, and stand in as pillars of their communities.
They work hard, give a lot and expect little in return.
That, in a nutshell, sums the story of the Bolin family of Clarksville, whose farm and dairy operation sit on the land homesteaded by their ancestors in the late 1800s.
That history, and the family’s commitment to farming, now in the hands of Lynn and Dan Bolin, the fifth generation to carry on the tradition, were recognized on Aug. 3 with a community celebration and an award.
The Bolins, including Dan’s parents, Pam and Dave Bolin, were honored for their work with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award, which recognizes Iowa livestock farmers “who take pride in doing things right, and go above and beyond as environmental stewards and animal caretakers,” according to The Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers, the nonprofit which administers the award.
The Bolins are the first Butler County family and the 176th Iowa farmers to receive the award.
Named for distinguished WHO Radio farm broadcaster Gary Wergin, the award was presented to the Bolins by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig during a live on-air program called The Big Show on WHO radio.
The Celebration
Low key in nature, as befitting an Iowa farm luncheon, the celebration showcased the connectedness of the earth to the plate and reinforced the real life contributions of the farming community in a quiet, but determined fashion.
“One farm has a huge impact,” Naig said. “Every piece of this farm is connected to someone.”
Everyone and everything during the celebration illustrated that point.
The huge white tent, which, for the occasion, offered a respite from the sun’s furnace, came from a Sumner business called Celebrations.
The fresh flowers at the white tables, which guests were encouraged to take home afterwards, came from a nearby farm called Daisy Bell Acres.
The sloppy joes, which disappeared speedily as the lunch line formed after the official remarks, came from a Clarksville diner called Lizzie Lou’s.
The ice cream and the milk came from the farmer owned cooperative called Prairie Farms Dairy, which features products from 650 family-owned farms in the midwest.
And the bur oak tree, a symbolic gift that is part of the award, came from Frazier Nursery, a Vinton business focused on providing windbreak trees to Iowa farmers.
Guests came from near and far.
On the official roster, besides Secretary Naig, the offices of Iowa’s elected officials in Congress were represented by staff members.
On the family front, sharing the family’s joy, were Mary Jensen, Pam’s mom; Deb White, Pam’s sister and her husband, Dennis, from Clarksville; David Jensen, Pam’s cousin from Johnston; Kathie Zoellner, Pam’s niece, and her children, from Byron, Minnesota; Barb Peters, Dave’s sister and her husband, David, of Plainfield; and Diana Klisch, Lynn’s mom, from St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A network of local helpers, Emily Church, Maggie Lupkes, Cheyanne Troendle, pitched in and greeted guests as they signed in.
So did Emily Manweiler, the 69th Iowa Dairy Princess Alternate.
A handful of W-SR FFA students, Aiden Dermody, Bergen Henning, Andy Britt and Autumn Kappmeyer, also stepped in to help and represent their organization.
Jean Nass, a retired teacher in Clarksville, who has taught Dan and other extended family members of the Bolin family, was there with a friend, Dan Clikeman, a retired dairy farmer.
Young kids, like Edith Lantz, 4, and Ellis Shear, 3, had come with their families.
They enjoyed meeting the cows, and Rita, the robot which milks them several times a day.
Grownups, too, loved the tour, where they learned that the Bolins care for about 120 cows, and their milk is turned into cream cheese and swiss cheese.
What’s unique about New Day Dairy, the farm under the management of Lynn and Dan Bolin, is that the cows there are part of an experience called “cow gaze,” which is part of the family’s enterprising Guest Barn venture. The decompressing off the grid in the guest barn while watching the cows has attracted families from over 35 states, since the space opened in 2020.
At the celebration, the guests, including Bethany Schott, the Waverly Hy-Vee manager, and Jeff Kolb, the Butler County economic development director, enjoyed learning about what the farm has to offer. They visited with the cows, who were as curious about the visitors as the humans were about them. One of them, Fervor, was rather inquisitive, pulling on this editor’s dress to be noticed.
The guests also watched Rita, the milking robot, do its job, as cows stepped into the area to be milked.
But visiting the farm is just a glimpse of what living on it and caring for the animals is.
“Dairy is not an easy job, it’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” Mary Jensen, Pam’s mom, said. “It’s a good place to raise a family.”
