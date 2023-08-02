The Bolin family of rural Clarksville will be receiving the Wergin Good Neighbor Farm Award on Thursday August 3rd during a lunch held on their 5th generation dairy farm.
Named for long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster Gary Wergin, the award recognizes farm families across Iowa who take pride in caring for the environment, their livestock, and being good neighbors.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the family with the award live on-air during The Big Show on WHO Thursday August 3rd during an on farm Award Luncheon. The public is invited to celebrate with the family — the event starts at 11am concluding at 1pm and does not include tours of the dairy farm. RSVPs are appreciated.
The Bolin family cares for 120 dairy cows whose milk is turned into cream cheese & swiss cheese at the farmer-owned Prairie Farms Luana, Iowa cheese plant. Raising corn, alfalfa, and other crops on their land allows the Bolins to provides their cows with nutritious feed year-round, while the cows give back in nutrient rich manure improving the soil quality and almost eliminating the need for outside fertilizers.
Visitors from across the nation are drawn to Iowa to visit the Boiln’s unique GuestBarn to #SleepWithTheCows. Two large loft windows of the vacation rental look directly out into the dairy barn so guests can “cow gaze” 24/7 immersing themselves in the farm along with receiving in-person tours of Rita the milking robot, the cows up-close, and baby calves. Opening in 2020 the Bolins have loved sharing farm life with families from more than 35 states and even a few countries.