FAIRBANK — The Wapsie Valley boys basketball team opened Class 1A District 6 play with a first-round 63-30 victory over West Central Monday at Wapsie Valley High School.
The Warriors (16-5) opened with a 19-11 lead after the first quarter, and then stretched it to 38-15 at halftime. They extended the advantage over the Blue Devils (3-19) to 54-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
Statistics for Wapsie Valley were not yet available at the time of this writing. Logan Wescott and Brooks Ingels led West Central with seven points each.
The Warriors will move on to the District 6 semifinals on Thursday, when they host Turkey Valley at 7 p.m. The winner will face either Edgewood-Colesburg or Kee High in Starmont for the district final Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
West Fork 52, Nashua-Plainfield 50
NASHUA — West Fork was able to hold off a rally by Nashua-Plainfield to win their Class 1A District 4 first-round game, 52-50, Monday at Nashua-Plainfield High School.
The Warhawks (11-11) took an 18-9 lead on the Huskies (12-10) after the opening period before N-P narrowed the gap to 26-22 at the break. The margin was steady after three quarters, with West Fork taking a 37-33 lead into the final frame.
Drew Wilken finished his high school career by scoring 14 points to lead the Huskies and also pulled in five rebounds and stole three. Bo Harrington added 13 points, five assists, four boards and two swipes, and Tucker Franzen chipped in nine points with four thefts.
Mason City Newman 79, Tripoli 56
MASON CITY — Tripoli was eliminated from Class 1A District 4 play with a 79-56 loss to Mason City Newman.
The Knights (20-1) dominated the first half, taking a 20-9 lead on the Panthers (9-12) after one quarter and 39-17 at halftime. The play was even in the second 16 minutes, with a combined 40-39 in favor of Newman.
Tripoli’s Oakley Semelroth was in a scoring battle with the Knights’ Douglas Taylor, prevailing with 29 points and 17 rebounds. Semelroth was 11-20 from the field, 4-8 from 3-point range, and also had six offensive boards.
DeShaun Walker also added nine points for the Panthers with seven boards, and Rowan Carlson had seven points, seven caroms and three steals.
Meanwhile, Taylor posted 25 points and eight boards, while Tim Castle, James Jennings and Bennett Suntken also scored in double figures. Max Burt dished out 14 assists for Newman, as 24 of the Knights’ 34 baskets had a helper.
New Hampton 45, Sumner-Fred 41
LA PORTE CITY — New Hampton eliminated Sumner-Fredericksburg Monday night in the Class 2A District 8 first-round game at Union High School, 45-41.
Stats for the Cougars were unavailable as of this writing. They end the season 9-13.
The Chickasaws (11-11) were led by Gannon Shekleton’s 11 points, followed by Drake Wemark’s nine and led with six rebounds.
New Hampton will face Denver at Cyclone Center, playing the early game Thursday at 6:30 p.m.