DES MOINES- The Wells Fargo Arena was packed for the first session of the state wrestling tournament Wednesday morning.
Nashua-Plainfield
At 106 pounds for Nashua-Plainfield is number one Jayden Rinken (44-2). Jayden got a bye in round one, then he battled for a 4-0 decision victory over Don Bosco’s Kanaan Delagardelle.
Nic Brase (41-6) started his day off with a bye as well and then a 9-4 decision win over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire.
For the Huskies, Hayden Munn (37-15) began the tournament with a decision win over Kellen Oliver of Riverside, Oakland by a score of 6-3.
In the second championship round for Munn, he lost to West Hancock, Britt’s Teague Smith by an 8-2 decision to move him to the consolation bracket starting tomorrow.
At 126 pounds, Garrett Rinken (48-0) also received a first round bye and then he got a win by fall in the first period over Moravia’s Aiden Golston in 1:23.
Kendrick Huck (32-10) got a bye in round one as well, but unlike the others, he lost by fall to MFL MarMac’s Holden Mathis by fall late in the first overtime period to move him to the consolation bracket.
In 138 pounds, Kaden Wilken (36-16) got two wins by fall to start his tournament. His first against South Hamilton’s Keyton Remsburg came in the third period when he was down 6-4. In round two, Wilken followed that up with a win by fall over Lisbon’s Tiernan Boots in the second period.
Jackson Carey (35-15) won by fall over Wapsie Valley’s Garrett Miller in 4:37, but Carey would go on to lose in round two to WH, B’s Kellen Smith by fall in 53 seconds.
At 160 pounds for N-P is Eli Kalainoff (36-15). Kalainoff lost by a close 3-1 decision to Rory Prazak II of Central Springs in which he just missed out on the takedown as time expired. He will wrestle in the consolation bracket on Thursday.
Titus Evans (28-6) started his 170 pound bracket with a bye and then a win by fall over New London’s Michael Raines early in the second period to advance in the championship bracket.
At 182 pounds, Tate White lost by fall to Beckman Catholic’s Ryan Funke in 3:01 and will wrestle in the consolation bracket on Thursday.
Aiden Sullivan (41-12) cruised to a win by fall over Treynor’s Rafe Gayer in the middle of the second period and then Sullivan lost by fall to Interstate 35’s Eli Green to shift his focus to the consolation bracket.
At 220 pounds, Jackson Zwanziger (26-22) lost by fall to Brayden Tew of West Monona-Whiting late in the second period and he will now be competing in the consolation bracket as well.
Finally, Landon Pratt (17-12) lost by fall to Wapsie Valley’s Derek Hisenbeck in the middle of the third period.
Wapsie Valley
The Warriors brought seven wrestlers to Des Moines and are hoping for a good showing.
Landan Frost (22-17) lost by fall to G-T/R-A’s Caleb Swedin in 1:45 to shift him to the consolation bracket.
At 126 pounds, Dawson Schmit (38-7) received a bye and then he won by fall over Southeast Warren/Metcher-Dallas’ Brayden Scheffers in the second period.
East Krall (26-6) cruised to a 15-5 major decision victory over West Sioux, Hawarden’s Dustin Van Oort, but Krall would go on to lose in the second round to Highland Riverside’s Carlos Valenzuela by a close 3-1 decision.
In 138 pounds, Kanan Decker (35-13) won by fall over East Union’s Hadyn Walters in 2:49. Alburnett’s Brody Neighbor was able to take down Decker by fall in 3:12 to move Decker to the consolation bracket.
After Miller’s loss to Carey, he received a bye in the first round of the consolations and will wrestle Thursday morning.
Cannon Joerger (38-9) cruised to two wins by fall over Mikhail Meyer of Saint Ansgar and Creighton Kelly of West Hancock, Britt, respectively. Combined, the two matches took less than three minutes.
The Warriors’ heavyweight, Derek Hilsenbeck (33-13) beat Pratt and then he lost by fall to East Buchanan’s Cody Fox in 1:34 to move him to the consolation bracket.
Denver
For the Cyclones, Boden White (37-6) was upset in the second round after a bye to Indy Harbaugh of Lisbon by a 5-4 decision.
At 195 pounds, Corbin Hill (23-15) got the first win for the Cyclones in round one with a win by fall in 3:51 over Regina’s Christopher Waikel. In the second round, Hill lost by a 6-2 decision to Nodaway Valley’s Ashton Honnold to move him to the consolation bracket on Thursday.
Cade Bonnette (22-22) lost a quick match by fall to Maquoketa Valley’s Aiden Salow to move him to the consolation bracket.
North Butler-Clarksville
For the Bearcats, Tanner Arjes (44-1) got a bye in round one and dominated West Branch’s Logan Christoffel, winning by a 17-0 tech fall in the middle of the second period.
MaKade Bloker (34-2) got a bye in round one as well, but after suffering a shoulder injury in the middle of his match against Midland’s Caden Ballou, he would go on to lose by fall late in the third period.
Tripoli
Tripoli’s lone qualifier, Giles Cowell (39-4) got a bye in round one then he worked Hinton’s Gabe Anderson to win by fall in 5:32 and advance in the championship bracket.
Sumner-Fredericksburg
The Cougars had one qualifer, Kyle Kuhlmann (33-7) and he got a bye in round one. Against Belle Plaine’s Jack Schwenn, Kuhlmann lost by a 17-8 major decision to move him to the consolations.
Team standings after day one:
Nashua-Plainfield: Third with 38 team points.
Wapsie Valley: Eighth with 25 team points.