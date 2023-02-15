Today

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 26F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.