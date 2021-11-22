We love and cherish the memory of Bradley James McKenzie, a loving, hard-working, and joyful man known for his passion of cars, racing, and his Harley motorcycle. He cherished gatherings of family and friends and being part of a group focused on laughter and fun.
We invite those who had the joy of knowing Brad to his celebration of life at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Saturday, November 27 at 5:05 p.m. until 7 p.m. Please bring with you the cherished stories from memories shared with Brad and an appetite for Busch Light as we toast to the gift of having him in our lives.
Family was Brad’s biggest love in life. Brad is loved and remembered by his sons, Cole (Andrea), Camlin, and Channing; grandchildren Lucas, Jett, and Fischer; his mother, Veronica; his siblings Jim [Shirley], Cindy [Roger Arsham], Scott [Tammy], and Jayne [Dan Kielman]; his sons’ mom Pamela McKenzie; special friend Teresa Vance and her children Thomas, Shelby, and Rylee; his cherished drag race/street car, a 1968 Nova; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends and drinking buddies. He is reunited to talk cars and golf “and stuff like that” in Heaven with his father, Don McKenzie.
On Sunday, November 7, Brad was doing what he loved. He had spent all day working on his Nova, enjoying a rare late fall day of warmth and sunshine. When he had finished with the car, he hopped on his Harley and enjoyed the sweet autumn wind in his face and a beautiful day. North of Waverly near Bremer, he was hit by a deer. First responders found him in the ditch; he was airlifted to University of Iowa hospital. After incredible care from medical staff, Brad was transitioned to comfortable end of life care, where he geared up for his next Harley ride among the clouds surrounded always by those who loved him.
Brad had been making progress getting on his feet — literally — from a workplace accident five years ago. Brad was welding on a heavy piece of metal and had turned and walked a few steps to grab a tool, when the piece toppled, crushing both of his legs.
This began his journey, including 10 surgeries, rehab, and a continued fight to regain his life. Brad was known for walks around town, and he worked hard to regain the physical ability to enjoy these pieces of life he loved without ever losing his optimism and great attitude.
Brad faced this challenge with an unbreakable positivity and confidence. He continually exceeded every expectation medical staff had for him, and kept a smile on his face through it all. We mourn that he was taken from us too soon, but celebrate he was able to embrace his hard work with fun experiences and a full quality of life, including a trip with his brothers and spouses to Sturgis and a trip to see his sister in Ohio and experience Niagara Falls.
A memorial fund has been set up to help with medical and funeral costs. You may contribute at Veridian Credit Union to the Brad McKenzie Memorial account, GoFundMe at gofundme.com/brad-the-dad via the memorial, or Venmo. Any contributions are sincerely appreciated.
Visit Brad the Dad Facebook page to share memories and celebrate Brad McKenzie with us.
Please join us at the Celebration of life to lovingly remember and toast to our beloved Brad, and join our hearts in peace knowing he lived a life full of love, taking joy that he passes on doing what he loved, riding his Harley into the sunset and racing at the Cedar Falls Raceway.
Our families hope is that each person who knew Brad and his amazing outlook on life, even when life felt unfair will carry a piece of his spirit into each day!