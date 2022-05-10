Brandts celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Edward and Carol Brandt of Waverly observed their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday April 22, 2022. They were married at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli. They have farmed near Bremer for 57 years and are the parents of five children: Kimberly (Kevin) Kaiser, Scott (deceased) (Sandy) Brandt, Charles (Erin Lee) Brandt, and Neil Brandt all of Waverly; Lisa (Scott) Coberly of Solon. They have 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
To celebrate their marriage, send cards to 1698 Ivory Ave. Waverly, IA 50677.