The district and substate brackets have been released for the Class 1A and 2A boys basketball postseason on Friday by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
In Class 1A District 4, Nashua-Plainfield and Tripoli will each start their district play on Feb. 14. The Huskies will host West Fork at 7 p.m., while the Panthers will travel to Mason City to face Newman Catholic at 8 p.m., the second half of a doubleheader following the game between North Butler and Rockford, which starts at 6:30 p.m.
The winner of N-P and West Fork would go to Dunkerton on Feb. 17 to face either the Raiders or the winner of the Feb. 11 preliminary round game between Riceville and St. Ansgar. The two winners of the games in Mason City will play each other also on Feb. 17 for the district semifinal.
Semifinal winners will play for the district championship Feb. 22 at a site to be determined. The District 4 winner will play for the Substate 2 title Feb. 26 at a site to be determined against the District 3 winner, which includes West Bend-Mallard, Northwood-Kensett, Lake Mills, Fort Dodge St. Edmond, West Hancock, GTRA, Algona Bishop Garrigan, North Iowa and North Union.
In Class 1A District 5, Clarksville will play Valley Lutheran of Cedar Falls in a preliminary round game Feb. 11 at home, with the winner to go to Troy Mills at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 to face North Linn. The winner of that contest will be back in Troy Mills Feb. 17 in the district semifinal against the winner of the 6:30 p.m. contest between Maquoketa Valley and AGWSR.
Janesville will host the other District 5 quarterfinals. The Wildcats will play in the 8 p.m. nightcap against East Buchanan, with the winner going to Troy Mills for a 6:30 p.m. game Feb. 17 against the winner of North Tama and Waterloo Christian.
The District 5 final will be at Jesup on Feb. 22.
In District 6, Wapsie Valley will host a quarterfinal doubleheader Feb. 14 with the Warriors facing West Central at 8 p.m. The winner of that game will play the winner of the 6:30 p.m. contest between Clayton Ridge and Turkey Valley on Feb. 17 in Fairbank. The district final will be Feb. 22 at a site to be determined, and the Substate 3 final will also be at a site TBA on Feb. 26.
In Class 2A District 8, Sumner-Fredericksburg will open its postseason in La Porte City at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 against New Hampton. The winner of that game will go to Denver to face the Cyclones at 8 p.m. Feb. 17. The other district semifinal grouping has quarterfinal host Union facing Waterloo Columbus, with the winner going to Cyclone Center to face Jesup.
The district final will be Feb. 22 at a site to be determined, while the Substate 4 final will be Feb. 26 at a facility to be announced. The teams in District 7 are Dike-New Hartford, South Hamilton, South Hardin, East Marshall, Aplington-Parkersburg and Grundy Center.
The pairings for Class 3A and 4A will be announced next week.