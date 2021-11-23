Two suspects from Cedar Falls were arrested Sunday following an investigation into a kidnapping and assault report.
According to a press release from the Cedar Falls Department of Public Safety and court records, Donovan James Danielson, 46, and Nicole Elise Sage, 32, were charged with first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony. Both are held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond each.
According to the complaints, the victim had gone to the defendants’ house in the 300 block of Iowa Street in Cedar Falls at around 9 p.m. Saturday when he didn’t have a place to stay. Danielson and Sage then took the victim to Danielson’s room, where they tied him to a wooden chair using shoelaces and a brown belt.
After securing him, the defendants beat the victim with their fists and a ballpeen hammer and also burned him with a lighter. They then released him at about 3 a.m. at gunpoint, according to the complaint, after which he walked to the Days Inn on University Avenue in Cedar Falls. Police were then called to the hotel at about 5:22 a.m., and the victim later was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Officers then questioned Danielson and Sage, and their statements corroborated much of what the victim said happened. According to the complaints, Sage said she pointed a gun to the victim stating that she told him not to return or she “would shoot him or anyone else trying to rob them.”
A no-contact order for the victim has been issued on both defendants.
If convicted of the charge, the defendants would face a mandatory term of life in prison without the possibility of parole.