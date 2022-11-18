Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell confirms that there is an ongoing investigation regarding an assault that occurred at Waverly-Shell Rock High School on Wednesday.
A call was received at 5:53 p.m. on Nov. 16 from a school employee reporting an assault on a 17 year-old student according to police records. By the time the call was placed, the alleged attacker left the premises. Pursell confirms that his officers were dispatched to the athletic training room. Pursell says that the incident is currently under investigation. Waverly Newspapers has reached out to the W-SR superintendent and high school principal for comments.