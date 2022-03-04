DES MOINES — A cold shooting performance came at the wrong time for the Denver girls basketball team Friday afternoon.
The Class 2A second-seeded Cyclones shot just 16-54 during their semifinal matchup with third-seeded Central Lyon and fell 53-35.
The Lions (24-2) advanced to face top-ranked and defending champion Dike-New Hartford (24-2) in Saturday's championship game.
Denver (24-3) struggled from the floor during the game, hitting only 29.6% (16-54) of their shots, including only 2 of 20 from 3-point range.
Both teams were scoreless for the first 2 minutes, 14 seconds of the game before Avery Forde broke the ice with a layup. The Cyclones' largest lead was at 8-5 at the 2:20 mark of the first quarter following a 10-footer from Grace Hennessey.
After that, the Lions closed the half on a 7-1 run, with a Kaylee Davis 3-pointer with 42 seconds left catapulting Central Lyon into the lead. They never trailed after that point.
After setting a 26-19 lead at halftime, the Lions continued with an 18-7 third period to extend the lead to 18, capped by a Afton Schlumbohm 3-pointer with 4 seconds before the horn. A Desta Hoogendorn bucket at the 6:26 mark made it a 20-point lead, and later she put the Lions up 21 with 1:56 as part of a 7-0 run over 3:03 that stifled any thought of a Cyclone comeback.
Four Lions scored in double figures in the game. Schlumbohm and Addison Klosterbuer each scored 12 points, while Hoogendoorn added 11, and Regan Van Wyhe scored 10. Schlumbohm had five assists and two steals, while Hoogendoorn blocked five shots.
Meanwhile, Reese Johnson led the Cyclones with nine points and nine rebounds, including six on the offensive glass, while Hennessey added eight points and seven boards. Forde, Allison Bonnette and Sydney Eggena rounded out the scoring with six points each.
CENTRAL LYON 53, DENVER 35
Central Lyon…12 14 18 9 — 53
Denver……………9 10 7 9 — 35
Central Lyon: Afton Schlumbohm 5-8 0-0 12, Addition Klosterbuer 4-9 0-0 12, Desta Hoogendoorn 5-11 1-2 11, Kaylee Davis 3-5 1-2 8, Brooklyn Krull 0-0 0-0 0, Dionne Jansma 0-0 0-0 0, Arianna Noonkester 0-0 0-0 0, Kayle Fluit 0-0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Yeakel 0-0 0-0 0, totals 21-43 4-6 53.
Denver: Reese Johnson 4-14 0-0 9, Grace Hennessy 4-17 0-0 8, Allison Bonnette 2-7 1-2 6, Avery Forde 3-5 0-0 6, Sydney Eggena 3-7 0-0 6, Elaina Hildebrandt 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Matthias 0-1 0-0 0, Brooke Bonnette 0-0 0-0 0, Ava Dunkin 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Decker 0-0 0-0 0, totals 16-54 1-2 35.
Three-point goals: CL 7-14 (Klosterbuer 4-7, Schlumbohm 2-4, Davis 1-2), Denver 2-20 (A. Bonnette 1-4, Johnson 1-4); Rebounds: CL 27 (Three with 5), Denver 33 (Johnson 9, Hennessey 7, Forde 5); Offensive rebounds: CL 6 (Van Wyhe 3), Denver 17 (Johnson 6, Hennessey 4, two with 2); Second-chance points: CL 7, Denver 14; Assists: CL 13 (Schlumbohm 5, Davis 3, two with 2), Denver 7 (A. Bonnette 4, Johnson 2, Eggena 1); Steals: CL 5 (Schlumbohm 2, Davis 2, Klosterbuer 1), Denver 6 (Forde 2, Hennessey 2, two with 1); Blocks: CL 6 (Hoogendoorn 5, Klosterbuer 1), Denver 0; Turnovers: CL 7, Denver 8; Points off turnovers: CL 12, Denver 6; Fouled out: none; Officials: Shawn Petersen, Mark Royer and Casey Pelzer.