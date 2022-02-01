Three Waverly-Shell Rock wrestlers and the top heavyweight in Class 1A have made the top seven of their respective groups in the Dan Gable Ms. and Mr. Wrestler of the Year Awards presented by Fareway in coordination with the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association.
Two-time IWOCA girls state champion Eva Diaz and current IAWrestle Class 3A No. 1 wrestlers Ryder Block (138) and Aiden Riggins (160), all from Waverly-Shell Rock, and Class 1A 285 No. 1 Chet Buss of North Butler-Clarksville are finalists for the awards.
Fans can now vote through Feb. 8 at https://iawrestle.com/2022/02/01/2022-dan-gable-mr-ms-wrestler-of-the-year-top-7/ to help determine the winner of the awards in each of the three boys' classes and the lone girls' honor. There is a limit of one vote per person per day.
The fan vote will be one of 13 being used to determine the top three that will be honored at the Iowa High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament. The other 12 is among a committee of wrestling coaches and officials assigned by the IWCOA.
The winner in each class will receive a trophy, while the runners-up will get a plaque. A duplicate trophy and plaque will be awarded to the winning wrestlers' schools for display in their trophy cases. The awards banquet will be held Feb. 22 at the Fareway corporate headquarters in Boone.
The top seven in each class are:
Ms. Wrestler of the Year
Naomi Simon (Decorah)
Alexis Ross (Fort Dodge)
Olivia Huckfelt (Spencer)
Izzy Deeds (Ridge View)
Ella Schmit (Bettendorf)
Lilly Luft (Charles City)
Eva Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock)
Class 3A Mr. Wrestler of the Year
Ben Keuter (Iowa City High)
Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West)
Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock)
Nate Jesuroga (Southeast Polk)
Joel Jesuroga (Southeast Polk)
Aiden Riggins (Waverly-Shell Rock)
Bradley Hill (Bettendorf)
Class 2A Mr. Wrestler of the Year
Nick Fox (Osage)
Blaine Frazier (WBND)
Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware)
Kade Blume (Roland Story)
Carter Fousek (Crestwood)
Cam Phetxoumphone (Webster City)
CJ Walrath (WBND)
Class 1A Mr. Wrestler of the Year
Max Magayna (Columbus Catholic)
Gable Porter (Underwood)
Chet Buss (North Butler-Clarksville)
Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley)
Hagen Heistand (Underwood)
Tate Entrinken (Hudson)
Marcel Lopez (New London)