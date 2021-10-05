DES MOINES — The first draft of the redistricting maps for the legislative and congressional districts has been rejected Tuesday afternoon by the Iowa Senate, thus sending the Iowa Legislative Services Agency back to the drawing board.
The Senate struck down the maps by a 32-18 vote just after 12:30 p.m. According to media reports, Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, indicated that the maps could be improved before legislative Republicans could agree to them.
Smith said there were "clear indications that plan one could be improved by a second iteration addressing compactness and population deviation."
According to prior reporting by Waverly Newspapers, State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, said the LSA could take up to five weeks to redraw the boundaries for a second vote. Waverly Newspapers has left a message with Salmon for reaction to Tuesday's vote.
The Senate had the first crack at voting on the new maps, with the House on standby to take up the measure Tuesday afternoon had the upper chamber marked its approval.
If the maps had been approved, the new boundaries would have been locked in for the next 10 years, as they coincide with the decennial U.S. Census.
In the initial draft of the maps, Bremer and Butler counties would have been in new House Districts 53 and 54, respectively, and new Senate District 27. House 53 would have included Butler and Franklin counties and the Iowa Falls area, while House 54 would have included Bremer County and the Oelwein and Oran areas in Fayette County.
Salmon would have been shifted into new House District 60, as she lives a quarter-mile south of the Bremer-Black Hawk county line, and would have faced off with current House 60 Rep. Dave Williams, D-Cedar Falls.
Also, House Speaker Pat Grassley, currently representing House 50, would have been put into a primary contest next November against Rep. Shannon Latham, R-Sheffield.
Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, currently in Senate 32, would have been shifted into Senate District 48 that would have included all of Buchanan and Delaware counties and parts of eastern Black Hawk and northwestern Dubuque counties. He would be paired with two of his colleagues: Sens. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, and Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan.
Sen. Annette Sweeney, R-Alden currently representing Senate 25, would be put into the new Senate District 24, which would have included all of Grundy County and the areas of Hardin, Marshall and Story counties outside of Iowa Falls, Marshalltown and Ames, respectively. She would have gone against Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center.
In all, had the maps been approved, there would have been 64 current legislators paired up in contests for new seats, with some, including the proposed House 54 and Senate 27, vacant.