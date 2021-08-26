The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a flash flood watch for Bremer, Butler and Black Hawk counties, along with 15 other counties, from 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, until 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
A strong storm system is expected to drop between 3 and 5 inches of rain in some areas, with local amounts of 6 inches or more, which could lead to localized flash flooding in urban areas, low-water crossings or small streams.
Also, areas that could get between 1 and 2 inches of rain per hour could see urban flooding or ponding of water in some city streets, causing travel issues.
The public should monitor weather reports and watch out for flood warnings. Those living in flood-prone areas should seek higher ground. Also, if you encounter water over a roadway, do not try to drive through it. Turn around, don't drown.