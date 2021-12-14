John Cochrane, a seasoned professional with experience at the national, conference and collegiate levels, will be the next athletic director at Wartburg College beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
Cochrane brings with him the expertise gained from a long career in college athletics that dates back to his work as a compliance assistant in the University of Iowa Athletic Department in 1989. After a short time at Iowa, he moved to the University of Detroit Mercy, where he served in several roles before joining the NCAA National Office as an enforcement representative. Cochrane left the NCAA National Office in 2001, where he had served his final two years as the assistant director of championships, to become the commissioner of the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, now known as the American Rivers Conference. Most recently, he was director of athletics at Cornell College for eight years.
“John brings a wealth of experience in multiple roles within college athletics. His demonstrated commitment to the overall student-athlete experience and relationship-building with students and staff alike is impressive,” said Rick Willis, vice president of student recruitment. “His familiarity and belief in Wartburg uniquely equip him to help our student-athletes, coaches and entire department continue to grow, develop and confidently move forward.”
Cochrane said he has always respected Wartburg’s athletic program, its student-athletes and the coaches and administrators who oversee it.
“I’d like to express my deepest appreciation to Rick and (President) Darrel (Colson) for giving me the opportunity to lead one the most successful Division III athletic programs in the country. To have the opportunity to be a part of a program that others measure themselves by is just a thrill for me,” he said.
In addition to his professional experiences with the college, Cochrane also is a Wartburg parent. His daughter, Karly, graduated in 2014 and was a member of the track and field team.
“Karly had a transformational experience at Wartburg, and I recognize that the success of any DIII athletic program is driven by the quality of experience you provide to the young people in the program,” Cochrane said. “The end goal should always be that in four years, they can look back and say that one of the best decisions they made in their lives was to be a student-athlete at Wartburg College.”
Cochrane said he looks forward to combining his personal and professional experience with the college and college athletics as he joins the Wartburg team.
“My first objective is to secure the trust of the athletic department staff and the student-athletes so that we can continue growth and success of the current programs and grow our new sports,” he said. “I’m also looking forward to partnering with the admissions team on enrollment objectives, which are so vital to the college as a whole.”
With this hire, Willis said that Ryan Callahan, who is currently serving as interim athletic director, will be promoted to associate athletic director while retaining his previous role as head athletic trainer.
“Ryan has demonstrated tremendous leadership and commitment to the college throughout his eight years here, most recently through the pandemic and specifically these past five months leading the athletic department,” Willis said. “In this expanded role, he will help us enhance and oversee all of the support areas within our department while continuing his outstanding service as head athletic trainer.”