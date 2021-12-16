WASHINGTON – The Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act, cosponsored by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and 71 other Senators, unanimously passed the Senate on Wednesday.
Grassley first learned about the Ghost Army legislation from his constituent, Caleb Sinnwell, of Nashua, when he won first place in the National History Day Project for his website about the Ghost Army. Sinnwell has been an advocate for this legislation to award the unit a Congressional Gold Medal.
“By using deception tactics to fool the German Army about the location of American troops on the D-Day landing, the Ghost Army impacted the outcome of the war and ensured victory for the Allied Forces,” Grassley said. "The Ghost Army’s role in World War II was kept a secret for over 50 years, and with the help of Caleb Sinnwell, their bravery and sacrifice for the U.S. can be remembered and celebrated by everyone. I am proud to partner with Caleb on securing the recognition of the Ghost Army’s contributions."
The bill awards a Congressional Gold Medal to the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Service Company in recognition of their unique and distinguished service as a "Ghost Army" that conducted deception operations in Europe during World War II. These specialized units used inflatable tanks and sound effects to give the impression of a larger presence. While their role was theatrical, the units suffered causalities and operated close to the front lines.
In October, Grassley joined U.S. Army leaders at a ceremony recognizing Sinnwell with an Army Certificate of Achievement for his efforts in advocating for the Ghost Army Congressional Gold Medal Act at the Nashua-Plainfield High School.