The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released the pairings for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A on Thursday.
The postseason regional tournaments begin Feb. 10 for Class 1A and Feb. 12 for Classes 2A and 3A.
In Class 1A, Nashua-Plainfield, Clarksville and Janesville were all assigned to Region 3, while Tripoli was assigned to Region 4. The Huskies will host a first-round matchup on Feb. 10 against Valley Lutheran of Cedar Falls, while the Indians will host the Wildcats.
The winner of N-P vs. Valley Lutheran will travel to St. Ansgar on Feb. 15 to take on either the Saints or North Iowa in the regional quarterfinal. The winner will then go to Algona on Feb. 18 to face either Class 1A No. 2 Bishop Garrigan, West Bend Mallard or Mason City Newman in the semifinal.
The Clarksville-Janesville victor will return to Clarksville to face the winner of AGWSR and Fort Dodge St. Edmond on Feb. 15. The team that wins that quarterfinal will go to Riceville for the regional semifinal on Feb. 18 to face either Riceville, Rockford, Northwood-Kensett or North Butler. The semifinal winners will play on Feb. 23 at a site to be determined for the final.
In Region 4, Tripoli will go to Elkader to face Central Elkader in the first round Feb. 10. The winner would then return to Elkader to face either Turkey Valley or Kee High on Feb. 15. The regional semifinal is in Winthrop on Feb. 18, with the other half of that match-up being the survivor of East Buchanan, Edgewood-Colesburg, Central City and West Central.
The Region 4 final will be Feb. 23 at a site to be determined. The other half of the draw has No. 6 North Linn, Maquoketa Valley, Bellevue Marquette, Calamus-Wheatland, Easton Valley, Clinton Prince of Peace and Midland.
In Class 2A, area teams Denver, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley were all placed in Region 3 and will start in the quarterfinal round on Feb. 15. The Cyclones, the second-ranked team in 2A, will face the winner of the Feb. 12 first-round matchup between Clayton Ridge and Postville. The Cougars will face-off with MFL-MarMac in Monona, and the Warriors will travel to Osage. The other three teams in the region are Aplington-Parkersburg, South Winneshiek and Postville.
The semifinals will be Feb. 18 at Denver and A-P, with the Cyclones potentially facing the Sumner-Fred/MFL-MarMac winner, while the Falcons could go against the Wapsie-Osage victor. The regional final will be Feb. 23 at a site to be determined.
Winners of each regional final will go to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines from Feb. 28 to March 4. The Class 4A and 5A pairings will be announced next week.