MARSHALLTOWN — Since the 2011-12 season, high school wrestling has 14 weight classes, and never in Iowa has a team sent all 14 to the traditional state tournament.
Until now.
The Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team made history Saturday afternoon when they went 11-3 in the championship round, with all three who lost had their semifinal opponents take third place, thus allowing the full squad to go to Des Moines next week.
Winning their championships were Alex Hornyak (106 pounds), Braxten Westendorf (120), Sam Hornyak (126), Ryder Block (138), Bas Diaz (145), Cayden Langreck (152), Aiden Riggins (160), Sean Mwangi (170), McCrae Hagarty (195), Layne McDonald (220) and Jake Walker (285). Runners-up were Zane Behrends (113), Carter Fecht (132) and Robert Poyner (182).