The people of Waverly have spoken, and it seems most of them like what they see in city government.
All five incumbents have emerged victorious in the city's mayor and council races Tuesday, despite some vocal opposition to some of the policies that range from traffic flow on Bremer Avenue to spending on infrastructure projects.
With all votes counted, Mayor Adam Hoffman, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen, Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow, Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas and At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe all earned new terms to City Hall. Hoffman and Drenkow were unopposed, though supporters for former Mayor Dean Soash mounted a last-minute write-in campaign
Hoffman earned 1,421 votes, while there were 395 unspecified write-ins for mayor.
In Ward 1, Birgen had 253 votes, while challenger Blake Yanda had 235. Yanda won the election-day vote, 194-193, but Birgen had a 60-41 edge on absentee ballots.
In Ward 5, Kangas, who will serve his fourth term on the council, earned 276 votes while challenger Phil Trimble garnered 188.
Rathe won 1,177 votes compared to challenger Troy Collins' 729 votes. Meanwhile, Drenkow took 104 votes to 10 write-ins.
Hoffman, Birgen, Rathe and Drenkow all earned their second terms in city government with their victories.
On the Waverly Health Center Board of Trustees, former City Administrator Phil Jones and Laurie Everhardt won the two seats available in the three-person race. Everhardt led with 1,124 votes, while Jones earned 1,070. Dr. Ronald Flory won 622 votes for third place.
The two candidates on the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board ballot earned their seats. Charlene Wyatt Sauer in District 1 and Jessica Kettleson in District 4 won their elections for their first term on the board.
Wyatt Sauer outlasted write-in candidate Dana Benning for the district that includes Shell Rock and the surrounding rural area in Butler and western Bremer counties. With just Bremer County votes counted, Wyatt Sauer had 1,456 votes while there were 312 write-in votes presumably most for Benning.
Kettleson earned 1,603 votes with 53 scattered write-in votes.
Wyatt Sauer and Kettleson will replace Kerri VanEe and Corrie Ramidge, respectively, both of whom did not seek a second term.
