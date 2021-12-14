The Janesville Consolidated School District has announced Tuesday afternoon that it will have an early dismissal Wednesday ahead of a forecast wind storm, according to a Facebook post on the school's page.
The post informed students, staff and parents that classes will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. for high school students and 12:50 p.m. for everyone else. School officials wanted the buses to be able to safely take students home and return to the bus barns.
In addition to the early dismissal, the shuttle bus that runs to Waverly-Shell Rock High School for select classes will not be in operation following fifth hour. All activities and programs will also be cancelled Wednesday, and faculty can leave the premises after students have been dismissed.
Bremer County is under a high wind warning beginning at about 3 p.m. Wednesday and will stretch until 3 a.m. Thursday for expected wind gusts of 60-65 mph with sustained winds out of the southwest at 30-45 mph. The area is also expected to reach a high temperature in the upper 60s, possibly around 70, which would be an all-time December record at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
Among the impacts of the storm include difficulty traveling, especially for high-profile vehicles like buses and semi-trucks, possibility of power outages due to blown over electrical lines, and property damages, specifically blown shingles and siding. A cold front is expected to run through the area around 11 p.m. Wednesday, setting off brief and possibly severe thunderstorms.