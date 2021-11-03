The Board of Trustees at Waverly Health Center announce the appointment of Matt Johnson DPT, MHA, as CEO of Waverly Health Center (WHC) effective January 4, 2022.
Johnson comes to Waverly from MercyOne Centerville Medical Center in Centerville, where he has served as CEO since April of 2019. Before going to Centerville, he was the CEO/President at Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee for over two years.
Johnson earned his Bachelor of Arts from Simpson College in Indianola and a Doctorate of Physical Therapy and a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Des Moines University in Des Moines.
Johnson is a military veteran, serving in the 4th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army as a Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Operations Specialist and later Sergeant as a Non-Commissioned Officer. During his military career, he was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, before a deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He and his wife, Molly, have four children. They are looking forward to joining and contributing to the Waverly Community.