A little more than two weeks after it was first identified in South Africa, the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has been discovered in Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday afternoon.
The IDPH said in a statement that the patient who was infected with B.1.1.529 is an unvaccinated individual under age 18 who lives in Black Hawk County. The State Hygienic Lab detected the omicron variant, and the IDPH and Black Hawk County Public Health say that the patient is asymptomatic.
However, the statement read that the person had travel exposure, so the family sought BHCPHD guidance for the infection. The department is in continual contact with the family and is monitoring the individual, the press release said.
"Proactive measures taken by the involved family, leadership of the county health department along with support provided by SHL underscore the strength of our public health process," the statement read. "It is because of this process that Iowans are informed about virus activity in the state. As always, COVID-19 infected individuals are advised to isolate in accordance with IDPH and CDC guidance."
Omicron was first identified by the World Health Organization on Nov. 24 from samples collected in Botswana on Nov. 11 and in South Africa on Nov. 14. The WHO assigned the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet on Thanksgiving Day, skipping nu, because it could be confused with the word "new," and xi, as it is a common surname in China.
The WHO assigns Greek letters to emerging variants of interest, There have been 13 variants of the virus that causes COVID-19, but only two, omicron and delta, are currently of great concern.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and WHO are still collecting data on omicron's transmissibility and the severity of its infections, though preliminary reports show it may not be as serious as delta, which is still the predominant version of the coronavirus.
Also, Pfizer announced on Wednesday that booster doses of both versions of its vaccine — the original that got emergency use authorization and its fully approved Comiranty brand — have a 25-fold effectiveness against omicron over the original two-dose regimen of the mRNA inoculation.
IDPH states that the SHL will continue to be a strong genomic surveillance program, which will continue to prioritize test sample sequencing that look suspicious for omicron and other past and future variants.
“There is emerging evidence that a booster dose of vaccine offers protection against Omicron, which is great news. Vaccinated Iowans who have not yet received a booster should do so as soon as possible,” IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia said in the statement. “I want to emphasize how grateful I am to Iowans who have chosen to get vaccinated, thank you. To those who haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19 yet, I urge you to speak with your healthcare provider about the vaccine’s benefits for you and those around you.”