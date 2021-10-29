After the Iowa Legislature approved the second version of the legislative redistricting maps on Thursday, State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, announced Friday she will be moving into the new Senate District 29 and run for that open seat.
In a press release, Salmon said that representing House District 63, which included all of Bremer County and the northern parts of Black Hawk County outside of Waterloo and Cedar Falls was "a humbling experience and an honor" and said "there is still much to be done."
"I look forward to meeting with new citizens as well as those I currently represent and earning their vote to continue my work on their behalf," Salmon said in the statement.
In a phone interview with Waverly Newspapers Friday afternoon, Salmon said she will be moving from her rural Janesville home a half-mile south of the Black Hawk-Bremer County line into Bremer County soon. Had she stayed, she would have been placed into House District 68 and paired with Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia.
"To stay in that district, I would have had to run against him," Salmon said of Ingels. "I didn't want to do that."
She said the new Senate 29 has about "85%" of her current House 63 constituents included, which would be Bremer County, along with all of Butler and Chickasaw counties and most of Floyd County.
"It just made more sense to take a look at the Senate district," Salmon said. "I'm looking forward to getting acquainted with some new people. That's an exciting prospect."
