A local health official is lauding the full clearance Monday of one of the three vaccines available in the fight against COVID-19.
Lindley Sharp, director of the Bremer County Health Department, said the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech drug that counters the effects of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is a big deal.
“The FDA’s approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine signifies key achievement for public health,” Sharp told Waverly Newspapers in an email. “The vaccine known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.
“The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.”
According to a pool report from the White House, President Joe Biden said the OK by the FDA is a milestone in the nation’s fight against COVID.
“After a strict process, the FDA has reaffirmed its finding that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and the FDA has given its full and final approval,” the president said from the South Court auditorium Monday afternoon.
“If you are of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot” until Comirnaty was fully approved, Biden added, “it’s time for you to go get your vaccination. Get it today.”
Sharp, the BCHD director, agreed that while more than a million Iowans have already received their vaccines — not just from Pfizer but also the other mRNA formulation from Moderna and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson/Janssen inoculation — Monday’s regulatory action should give more confidence in the shots.
“This vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” Sharp said. “Anyone still hesitant about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should talk with their healthcare provider.”
She added that if someone wants to schedule an appointment to get a jab, contact the BCHD at 319-352-0082 or call their provider or pharmacist.
Meanwhile, approval of the Moderna version is pending, as that company submitted its application in June after Pfizer did. Johnson & Johnson has yet to apply.
And with the full approval, several governmental entities and companies have issued requirements to get the shot against the respiratory illness. The Pentagon had announced a vaccine mandate for its personnel, while the City of New York is also doing so for teachers and staff in its public schools.
Locally, both UnityPoint Health and MercyOne, two of the larger healthcare systems in the area, have announced their employees must receive the shot by later this fall.
However, Sharp added: “There has been no indication from the State of Iowa of COVID-19 vaccines being required.”