The word “Senior” is appealing when you’re in high school and college. It has a nice ring to it when it’s accompanied by the prestige of a position on a corporation or governing board. But when it comes to the description of age, we all back pedal. The Waverly Senior Center has a stigma of a place of the ancient. In reality, the Waverly Senior Center is a bustling Activity & Social Center with weekly and monthly events to engage seniors of all ages!
How We Started…
It all began with a reading club of older women who met in their homes. When the group numbered 35, they moved their meetings to the Log Cabin by the Cedar River in Kohlman Park. (That Log Cabin now resides at the Fairgrounds and is used for exhibits during the Bremer County Fair). From these meetings, different programs began to emerge and in October of 1970 the Elsie Crosby Mitchell, turn of the century home, was purchased for the Senior Citizens Group. Mitchell Manor, as it is now known, continues to be the home for the Waverly Senior Center and its many activities. In those early years of the 1970s, events held at the Center included visiting local shut-ins, hosting Meals-On-Wheels, participation in the Easter Seals Project, running the Clothes Closet providing free lightly used clothing to citizens in need, Volunteer Transportation Services provided rides to doctor appointments or shopping. Hobbies and handcrafts were a highlight of the activities at the Center, with citizens creating pillow tops, crewel work, purses, and other items. Next came bowling, bus trips for seniors, progressive games of 500 card games and a woodworking shop, just to name a few.
What’s Happening Now…
As Waverly and surrounding communities have evolved, so have the services and events offered at the Center. There are weekly “Seniors in Motion” exercise classes three days a week to ensure our citizens remain active and independent. On Fridays, the Center ladies prepare the luncheon “Comfort Food Friday” that can be enjoyed dine-in or take-out and requests a Free Will Donation only. This hot, unique meal is the kind of service the board of the Senior Center is committed to providing. The 506 Café is a monthly noon-time meal served dine-in or takeout. The cost is $10 and is one of the major fundraising events that support the ongoing free services the Center offers. Other ongoing events include Bible Study, Monday Movie Matinees, Onsite Hearing Screenings, and special Holiday Meals.
Our patrons have enjoyed many special events this past year including:
• Vintage Bridal Fashion Show featuring wedding gowns and bridesmaids’ dresses from the 1940s to the 1980s.
• Gallagher-Bluedorn Neighborhood Concert
• 4th of July Themed Charcuterie Board Activity
• Historic Photography Open House during Heritage Days
• Valentine’s Day and Christmas Holiday Luncheons
• Lectures on Aging, Medicare & Medicaid, Banking Scams
What the Future Holds…
The Board and managers of the Waverly Senior Center are constantly looking for new ways to engage seniors and use of the beautiful Victorian building. A few things planned for the near future include:
• Canvas Painting Class
• Floral Design Class
• Houseplant Know How
• New Health & Wellness Programming to include Tai Chi, Matter of Balance & ISU Nutrition Tips which sponsored by the Northeast Iowa Agency on Aging (NEI3A)
• Woodworking
Reasonable Rental…
The Waverly Senior Center is also the perfect meeting place for private rentals for special occasions such as graduations, birthday or anniversary receptions, family reunions or organizational meetings, where you can bring in your own food or let our ISU ServSafe staff prepare it for you.
The Waverly Senior Center at Mitchell Manor provides a charming and comfortable home-like atmosphere with pristine manicured grounds, modern-fully equipped kitchen, spacious parking, disability parking and access to the building. We offer both small and large rooms to accommodate any size group of up to 70. Included in the rental is a beautiful wraparound porch for additional seating or for photo shoots, sound system, and Wi-Fi. The updated interior with new carpeting and paint includes historical photography of Waverly. The rental space is literally turnkey. Please check our web site at waverlyseniorcenter.org for up-to-date pricing.
Funding…
The Waverly Senior Center relies on funding from various sources to continue to offer much-needed programming for our local citizens. The Center is supported by The City of Waverly, The Bremer County Board of Supervisors, The Elsie Crosby Mitchell Fund, The Community Foundation and NEI3A. Our Board of Directors apply for grants to support specific projects for upkeep of the building, and we have a vibrant “Friends of the Waverly Senior Center” who donate annually to the general operating fund. The events with a charge, such as the monthly 506 Café and special occasions, are a critical component to maintaining and expanding our activities for seniors. Interested parties can join the “Friends” by contacting the Center at 319-352-5678 and receiving a pledge card. All donations are tax deductible, and we host a “Friends” thank you reception every Fall.
In Closing…
The Waverly Senior Center is the only Bremer County Senior Center, and we are proud and excited to offer such exciting activities to local seniors of all ages. Stop in, check us out at 506 East Bremer Avenue! We are open Monday-Friday 8 am to 4 pm and publish a monthly calendar of public events. Call us to get on the mailing list at 319-352-5678! We are on Facebook and updated events are listed on our website at waverlyseniorcenter.org. Our events are published weekly in the Waverly Newspaper Community Column and broadcast monthly on KWAY.
THE WAVERLY SENIOR CENTER—BUILDING A STRONG SENIOR COMMUNITY TOGETHER!