The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced on Tuesday the 24 sites that will host the 2022 regional dual wrestling tournaments for Feb. 8 and 9.
The matchups for Class 3A is based on the final Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association's dual team rankings, while the hosts for Class 1A and 2A are based on the top eight of that same poll. However, the Class 1A and 2A regional matchups are based on the results on Saturday's sectional tournaments.
The 16 sectional champions and the next eight highest ranked teams by the IWCOA will qualify for the regional duals, with the top ranked team at each site getting a bye to the final dual. Meanwhile in Class 3A, eight of the top nine teams are designated as hosts, with the No. 8 team and the 10th through 24th-rated teams facing off in a regional semifinal at each site, taking on the host teams in the final.
Class 1A and 2A regionals begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 8, while the Class 3A regionals begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 9.
In Class 1A, Nashua-Plainfield has been designated as one of the eight host schools, as they are the No. 4 team in the IWCOA final rankings. The other host sites are No. 1 Don Bosco, No. 2 Lisbon, No. 3 West Sioux, No. 5 Logan-Magnolia, No. 6 Missouri Valley, No. 7 West Hancock, and No. 8 Wilton.
In Class 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock will host a regional as the No. 1 dual team in the latest IWCOA rankings, with No. 16 Dubuque Hempstead and No. 21 Cedar Falls facing off in the opening dual.
The other groupings in Class 3A are No. 2 Southeast Polk hosting No. 14 Fort Dodge and No. 17 Dallas Center-Grimes; No. 3 Waukee Northwest hosting No. 13 Ankeny Centennial and No. 18 Norwalk; No. 4 Ankeny hosting No. 12 West Des Moines Dowling and No. 19 Urbandale; No. 5 Linn-Mar hosting No. 15 Pleasant Valley and No. 23 Iowa City High; No. 6 Bettendorf hosting No. 8 North Scott and No. 24 Western Dubuque; No. 7 Indianola hosting No. 11 Bondurant-Farrar and No. 20 Ottumwa; and No. 9 Johnston hosting No. 10 West Des Moines Valley and No. 22 Carlisle.
The winners of each regional will advance to the state dual tournament Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.