Open to the general public, the popular annual Bremer 4-H Omelet Brunch is coming to the Bremer County Fairgrounds in the 4-H building on Sunday, March 12th from 8AM-Noon. Many Celebrity Chefs will be supporting 4-H by making fresh, made to order omelets. Included in the brunch will be freshly made omelets, assorted toppings, baked goods, fruit, and drinks.
The free will donations from the Omelet Brunch, plus proceeds from a silent auction, will go towards supporting the large Bremer County 4-H program. There are approximately 300 4-H and/or Clover Members active in the Bremer County 4-H program.
For more information on the Annual 4-H Omelet Brunch, contact ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County Youth Coordinator Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch at 319-882-4275, or nicolert@iastate.edu.