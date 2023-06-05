On May 25, my husband, Bremer County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Booth, went 10-42 (off duty) for the last time. On the other end of the radio, our daughter Ellie was in dispatch to receive the call and surprise her dad with a special message.
“It is with pride I want to thank Deputy Aaron Booth, my Dad. On this, his last day of service, I want to thank him for protecting the people of Bremer County for 22 years and serving in law enforcement for a total of 25 years. Dad, I am so proud of you. Congratulations. 9-5. 10-42.”
After 25 years of service to the community, Aaron has decided to step away from law enforcement to pursue a new career and spend more time with friends and family.
I met Aaron in 1996. For as long as I’ve known him he wanted to work in law enforcement. He earned two Bachelor of Arts degrees from Buena Vista University in political science and psychology; and an associate’s degree in criminal justice/police science from Indian Hills Community College. While those degrees served him well, it was a 1997 summer internship with Jasper County Sheriff’s office that solidified his true passion for law enforcement.
In 1998, Aaron was hired by the Waverly Police Department and later that year, he graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Class 167. In 2001 he joined the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, where he remained for the duration of his career.
Aaron, like many others, has been more than a patrol officer. He was a certified Clandestine Lab Investigator – the first in the county to complete training at the DEA Training Facility in Quantico, Va. Aaron was a certified Field Training Officer and Defensive Tactics Instructor. He was also a certified Law Enforcement Intelligence Network (LEIN) investigator and served on the Tri-County Task Force. Most recently, and incredibly important, Aaron managed the Bremer County Sex Offender Registry.
Still, it’s more than certifications and training, Aaron has been a friend and hero to many. Even those who were not necessarily happy to see him.
As a law enforcement officer (LEO), 95 percent of the time he was meeting people on their worst day. And as a LEO wife, I can tell you, that can take a toll.
I’ve been privileged to hear his stories, both happy and heartbreaking.
Of course, he has written tickets, made arrests, investigated crimes, protected and defended – all tasks that go hand-in-hand with the job.
But he’s also held hands, dried tears, shared advice, and delivered both good and bad news.
I am so thankful for his brothers and sisters in law enforcement, for friends and family, and for strangers that have shown support and given words of encouragement.
Especially those who shared a cup of coffee or a slice of pie – his favorite. Law enforcement can be a lonely, isolating job and I will always have a deep appreciation for the men and women who choose to do it.
And so, with the end of his last shift as a deputy, began a weekend of celebration. Our daughter graduated from high school and Aaron, who is also a member of the school board, was proud to present Ellie with her diploma himself.
He will now enjoy endless weekends off, holidays at home, snowstorms warm by the fire, and sunny afternoons fishing. Bremer 9-5, 10-42.