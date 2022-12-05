Bremer and Butler 4-H and FFA members will have Beef Weigh Ins on Saturday, December 17 at the Waverly Sale Barn from 6AM-9AM. 4-H volunteers, Waverly Sale Barn staff and Extension staff will be facilitating the weigh in. Any Bremer or Butler 4-H member or FFA member planning on exhibiting market beef at the Bremer County Fair 2023 or at State Fair 2023 will need to have their animal weighed in for growth recording purposes. Retinal Scanning will also be available.
Exhibitors bringing beef to weigh in: If you are a 4-H member, please check your email account associated with 4-H Online for updates and emails. December’s 4-H Newsletter also has information about the weigh in. If you are a FFA member, please reach out to your FFA advisor on details shared from your local ISU Extension Office. For more questions, please contact Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch at the Bremer County Extension Office (319-882-4275) or Andrea Hobson at the Butler County Extension Office (319-267-2707).