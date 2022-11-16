elections 2022 canvassed

Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf poses with the official copy of the canvassed 2022 results. The results were canvassed on Tuesday, making them official.

 by ANELIA K. DIMITROVA /editorcft@gmail.com

The 2022 election results have been certified. The Bremer County Board of Supervisors canvassed the results in a special meeting on Tuesday morning, making the results official.

At 9:30 a.m. the three-member audit board convened at the meeting room in the courthouse to conduct its duty.