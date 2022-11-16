The 2022 election results have been certified. The Bremer County Board of Supervisors canvassed the results in a special meeting on Tuesday morning, making the results official.
At 9:30 a.m. the three-member audit board convened at the meeting room in the courthouse to conduct its duty.
They audited Waverly’s Ward 1, with a polling place at the Waverly Fire Station.
Joel Teezen, a designee of the county GOP, and Jeff Sage, his Democrat counterpart, and Stephenie Steege, the chairperson of the absentee board and a part-time worker at the auditor’s office, counted the 595 ballots twice, one for each race.
The two races that were audited were the governor’s race and Public Measure 1, the constitutional amendment.
In the governor’s race in Ward 1, Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg garnered 369 votes. Democrat challenger Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker received 210 votes. The libertarian ticket with Rick Stewart and Marco Battaglia received 16 votes. There were 0 write-ins, over votes, and under votes.
For Public Measure 1, which was the constitutional amendment “to affirm and recognize the right to keep and bear arms,” in Ward 1, 378 voted yes, 179 voted no, 0 voters over voted, and 38 under voted which means they did not answer the question.
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf and Deputy Commissioner of Elections Susi LaRue were present.
“It is a very methodical process,” Wolf said.
For part of the 3-hour audit, Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman was present. He had won the race for county treasurer on Nov. 8.
When all was said and done, the audited results matched the tabulator numbers that were reported on election night.
The audit board signed the paperwork.
“I have confidence that in Bremer County our elections are conducted fairly and accurately,” Hoffman told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday. “Having been a poll worker, all the checks and balances are in place to find discrepancies well before the audit.”