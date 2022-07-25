Join in the family fun going on now through July 30 at the 2022 Bremer County 4-H and FFA Fair.
To start the week, come inside the air-conditioned 4-H Exhibit Building — open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 25 to 29 — to see all the 4-H and FFA Non-Livestock Projects plus all the Fine Art Projects submitted by the general public.
Youth Educational, Extemporaneous Speaking and Share-the-Fun communication projects will be held in the 4-H Building on July 26. Want to learn something new? Join the 4-H’ers for their working exhibits from 6 – 7 p.m. on July 26.
Or join us to kick off the fair week on July 26 at 6 p.m. for our 4-H Carnival. Each 4-H Club sets up a booth or game, ranging from ski-ball, to dunk tanks, ring toss and more, all open to the public. The FFA Kiddie Tractor Pull and free entertainment acts will going on at the same time.
Stick around for the Farm Bureau Free Watermelon Feed at 8 p.m.
Each ticket costs just a few cents and each game costs from one to three tickets.
July 26 to July 30, join the 4-H and FFA youth as they showcase their hard work in their livestock projects.
Can’t join the youth at the show? Join them for the Ribbon Auction and Meet-and-Greet on July 30, 1 – 3 p.m.