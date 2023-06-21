In an effort to tighten truancy guidelines, the Bremer County Attorney’s Office will begin looking into cases of students with 20 or more absences starting in the fall of 2023. The number of absences will be counted within each academic year.
The new truancy prosecution procedures, written by Bremer County Attorney Darius Robinson, outline clear standards for schools and parents.
After eight days of absences, schools will attempt to resolve the issue by sending out a letter to all parents. The County Attorney’s Office will also receive a copy. If absences continue, rising to 13 days, the school will alert Robinson, who will send a follow-up letter directly to the parents or guardians. After 20 days, the school will get in contact with Robinson’s office to determine a course of action, including prosecution.
Any and all documents regarding attendance, such as medical notes and notes sent by parents or guardians referencing absences, will be sent to the Attorney’s Office. Excused absences will not be counted towards the 20 days, nor will legitimate medical issues that cause such absences. However, tardies will be counted as full days missed.
The County Attorney’s Office will work in cooperation with Deputy Sheriff Kyle Shores, who works as a school resources officer during the academic year.
“We are doing all we can by using the law to get students to school,” Shores said.”My goal is not to prosecute parents, but my goal is to be proactive to get students in school, we want them there. I work closely with schools and education is our number one thing.”
Truancy issues have been a concern of Robinson’s since becoming a prosecutor in Black Hawk County. Robinson has been able to analyze the current situation with Bremer County school administrators and create a solid, consistent plan to help students and hold parents accountable.
“We are setting new policies, standardizing them, and then getting out to schools, partnering in a proactive manner to open up lines of communication,” Robinson said.
A first truancy offense is a simple misdemeanor and may lead to a 10-day holding sentence. A second offense is a serious misdemeanor. A third or subsequent offense is considered an aggravated misdemeanor.
Robinson says that although there have been a number of second offenses in his time, he has never seen a third.
The County Attorney’s Office, in association with school administrators, are still attempting to determine the number of students that fall over 20 days of absences in Bremer County.
Robinson only began working with the guidance of schools in mid to late spring. He hopes to be able to efficiently track absences to have an exact number by next year.
It is up to the County Attorney Office, schools’ administrative teams, and the parents to work together to discern every child’s situation, Robinson noted.
In cases where there is a reason beyond a parent’s control and the parent is making reasonable efforts to get their child to school, prosecution is not an option, Robinson said. If the issues lies with the student, they may be referred to Juvenile Court Services. In situations where the child is 16 years old or older, the county attorney cannot initiate a case.
“Our major concern is the students,” Robinson said. “It will help students by getting them back into school, for not only professional reasons, but to help sustain and satisfy their personal lives. We’ve seen it again and again, that it enhances the whole of the person. Also, education is the best tool we have for equality, so by ensuring that students get there, we can give them tools to advance themselves and their families.”