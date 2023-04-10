The Bremer County Attorney’s Office is launching a new initiative for evidence-based-prosecution in cases of domestic and sexual violence, according to a press release.
The term “evidence-based-prosecution” refers to prosecution of a case without relying on the testimony of the victim. Evidence-based-prosecution is particularly important in domestic and sexual violence cases when abusers can exert undue control over victims or when victims are afraid of what will happen when they try leave the relationship, according to Assistant County Attorney Adam Hanson.
Iowa law currently requires law enforcement officers to make an arrest in most cases if there is probable cause to believe that a domestic abuse assault has occurred. This is the case even if the victim does not want to press charges.
"In a situation where the victim, out of loyalty to the abuser, fear for his or her own safety, or any number of other reasons, does not wish to cooperate with the prosecution other evidence such as observations of police officers and other witnesses, admissions by the defendant, and circumstantial evidence can be used to bring a case to trial," Hanson said.
The current initiative is spearheaded by Hanson and Victim/Witness Coordinator Reed Palo. Both have received specialized training about how to investigate and prosecute these kinds of cases.
The first step in the process has been a review of active cases to see which ones are right for an evidence-based prosecution. The next step has been to prepare a training for local law enforcement agencies about how to gather the evidence needed to prosecute a case even when the victim is uncooperative. Palo describes this approach as “investigating a domestic assault the way you would investigate a murder,” noting that both crimes can be investigated and prosecuted without relying on a cooperative victim.
A training for law enforcement is set for April 12 and will focus on sharing best practices across the various law enforcement agencies in Bremer county. In the county, law enforcement agencies will be receiving standardized forms, based on the ones currently used by the Waverly Police Department, to document injuries, statements, and other pertinent facts of the case along with packets of information regarding services available to victims of domestic violence that can be provided as part of the initial investigation and outreach. Additionally, Hanson will present information on topics such as when an arrest must be made and what kinds of factors merit more serious charges.
The final part of the process will happen when all of the training and information is put into practice. Hanson and Palo, as well as Bremer County Attorney Darius Robinson, are confident that this new initiative will better position their office to "aggressively prosecute cases of domestic and sexual violence and ensure that victims are able to access the services they need."