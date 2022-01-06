The Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association is in search of young women who are interested in running for the title of 2022 Bremer County Beef Queen, Princess, and Junior Princess.
The association is now accepting applications from young women who have a passion for the beef industry and are residents of Bremer county. The duties of our royalty court include, but are not limited to:
• attending grill outs and other events during the Bremer County Fair
• assisting with presenting awards during the Bremer County Fair Beef Show
• working the Cattlemen’s Beef Quarters at the Iowa State Fair
• participating in as many Bremer county parades as possible
• attending other scheduled local grill outs with the cattlemen
• attending the annual Bremer County Cattlemen’s Association banquet
The queen will be presented with a scholarship and will also be highly encouraged to run for Bremer County Fair Queen. The Queen/Princess must be between the ages of 16-21 and the Junior Princess must be between the ages of 12-15 with the cut-off date being the date of this year’s annual banquet, which will be held on March 6.
Please contact Hayley Meister for an application or more information at hayley.folkerts@yahoo.com or 319-493-5135. Application deadline is Feb. 20.