Bremer County naturalist Angie Auel will teach about Monarch butterflies and their life cycle.
Come to discover how to identify male and female Monarchs and learn how to tag/release Monarchs on their journey south to central Mexico. Bring the whole family for this educational program.
The Bremer County Conservation Board is participating in the Monarch Watch tagging program The naturalist invites people come try to catch monarch butterflies, all equipment is provided.
The events will take place from 5-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, and Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the prairie behind the Southeast Elementary School, 809 Fourth St. SE, Waverly, IA 50677.
For more information, please email Angie Auel at Bremer County Conservation at angie.auel@co.bremer.ia.us. For more information about Monarch Butterflies, visit www.monarchwatch.org.