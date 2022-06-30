A Denver woman has decided to run for Iowa State Representative from District 57 on the Democratic ticket, opposing Republican nominee Pat Grassley, the speaker of the Iowa House of Representatives in the November election.
Carissa Froyum, 43, a Professor of sociology at the University of Northern Iowa, previously ran against Sandy Salmon in 2020 for the Iowa House of Representatives to represent District 63, but lost in the general election.
She made the announcement on June 29, and will have to be nominated at her party’s nominating convention which is scheduled for July 16.
In an interview with Waverly Newspapers, Froyum said she had gained valuable experience from her previous run.
“The good part about being a candidate a second time around is that I already have an infrastructure in place,” she said. “I’m starting from the 50 yard line this time, not the 20.”
Froyum, originally from Waconia, Minnesota, has lived in Iowa for the past 15 years. She is a 2001 graduate of Concordia College in Moorehead, Minnesota, and received her PhD from North Carolina State University in 2007. She lives in Denver with her husband, Adam, a family doctor, and her three children, aged 13, 11, and 9.
Froyum was prompted to run for office when she saw the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24.
“I couldn’t sit back and not take action,” Froyum said, “I am really disappointed and upset that people are trying to take our right to bodily freedom.”
Froyum also volunteers with the Riverview Center, to help and provide support to sexual assault survivors, and assists them when they come to the E.R.
“What happened on Friday has broken my heart for those people,” Froyum said of those she helps who may experience an unwanted pregnancy.
Froyum said that the biggest issues facing Iowans are the abortion debate, Iowa’s worker shortage, continued attempts to defund public schools in favor of vouchers for private schools, the privitization of medicaid which has placed undue burdens on families with disabilies, dealing with Iowa’s mental health crisis, and helping with the child care crisis which she says “will only get worse if Republicans stay in control.”
The mental health crisis, in particular, has become a personal issue for Froyum, who has witnessed it first hand in young people, in her position as a Professor.
“We have a huge mental health crisis with our young people,” she said. “People are having a hard time interacting with people and having relationships. It’s a post-pandemic crisis.
“Young people don't have the coping skills that we as adults have. My daughter is nine, her entire school life has been during a pandemic. Same thing for college, students don't know how to go to college outside of a pandemic.
“I’m really worried that we’re going to have this generation of young adults that aren’t going to recover.”
Froyum said that the crisis with young people also extends to the state’s economy, particularly with the differences between the ways Republican and Democratic-led states have operated post-2020.
“I’m very concerned that we’re going to end up with red and blue states with separate economies, and that our young students will flee to blue states with better economies,” she said.
With the change in abortion law, Froyum stressed that if Iowa were to see young people flee to other states, it might be common for young women in particular.
Froyum has also seen Iowa’s problems with child care firsthand. One of her children cannot breathe at night without the help of a ventilator, and Froyum is also godmother to a child who was adopted out of a foster home. She noted that it has been a struggle even to get people to wear a mask around her disabled son, for whom getting COVID-19 could be a matter of life and death.
“I know these issues because I’ve lived them,” Froyum said, “I understand when Republicans have turned their backs on children. I did and will continue to stand up for those with disabilities.”
Froyum also stressed that the answer of how to help with the child care crisis is not to take away women’s rights.
The Democratic parties in Bremer and Butler counties will host their nominating convention on July 16, and the election will take place on November 8. Froyum’s campaign website can be found at froyumforhouse.com
“I got into this race to get things done,” Froyum says on her webpage. “I am a problem solver, and I will listen to everyone in my district. My decisions will be made on one simple test: ‘Will this make our communities and the lives of our neighbors better?”