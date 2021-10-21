The Bremer County Democrats will be hosting a Fall Soup and Pie Fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 14.
Curious about the candidates in Iowa who will appear on your ballot in 2022? This is your chance to find out more about them. Democratic candidates for the offices of Iowa U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, governor, auditor and attorney general have been invited to speak.
The event will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Waverly Golf and Country Club. Three types of soup and a variety of pies will be served and beverages will be available at the cash bar. Tickets for the event may be purchased in advance and high school and college student tickets are available for a reduced price.
“It’s important for all voters to meet and ask questions of candidates running for political office,” said Event coordinator Pam Egli. “This event will give everyone the opportunity to learn more about each candidate’s priorities as they solicit support from Bremer County constituents.”
Details can be found on the Bremer County Democrats Facebook page and their website www.bremercountydemocrats.com.