The Bremer County Fair will be having a new event this year called “Who can handle the heat.” This will be a speed challenge in how fast you can eat a plate of spicy foods, such as extra hot wasabi peas, Habanero pickle juice Chinese mustard etc. The Fair is looking for 10 contestants willing to compete and find out who can handle the heat!
Pre registration will be on Friday July 28 at 5:30 p.m., contest will start at 6:30 p.m. in the fair board shelter. Each contestant will get a free T-shirt saying “Let the Burn begin at The Bremer County Fair food challenge” for participating. Winner will receive a cash award. Visit www.bremercountyfair.com or contact Tim Neil at 319-404-1562.