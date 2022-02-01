The Bremer County Fair Association will hold a great night of music, food, and entertainment from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 19 to raise money for the new home of the Bremer County Fair.
Admission for the meal is $25 and is available by pre-sale only. The public is also welcome for free to take in the entertainment and take part in the live auction. Alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase.
To purchase tickets for the meal, contact any fair board member or call Renee Neil at 319-404-8264.
5 p.m.: Doors open for Social Hour with LIVE Music by Ally Bagenstos — Sponsored by: Get R’ Fried
Ally Bagenstos is a talented young artist following her dreams to become a country artist. Ally has been singing professionally since she was just 12 years old and performs in many venues in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area, including previously at the Bremer County Fair.
She has been a part of past groups, Ally & Kylie, The Sirens, and Pure Steel. Ally currently sings full time with the Milk & Honey Band. Learn more about Ally Bagenstos by visiting her on Facebook or by visiting www.MilkandHoneyMusic.com.
6 p.m.: Meal is served — meal ticket is pre-sale only. The menu features Kevin’s Pork Loin Meal of pork loin, cheesy potatoes, salads, bars and desserts. There will also be ice cream provided by the Bremer County Dairy Promoters.
7 p.m.: Live Auction — Many great auction Items provided by area individuals and businesses. Last chance to bid on the silent auction items. Silent auction closes when the Magic Show starts.
8 p.m.: Eric Michaels Magic & Illusion, sponsored by Signs & Designs
Eric Michaels has been performing magic all over the State of Iowa for the past 18 years. Eric has been a favorite at the Bremer County Fair for the past several years and is looking forward to being a part of this event.
He will be bringing with him an action packed, family-friendly corporate show full of audience participation, comedy, live animals, large illusions and his beautiful assistant. Learn more about Eric by visiting him on Facebook or by visiting www.EricMichaelsMagic.com.
9 p.m.: Silent auction item winners announced.