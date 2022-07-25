Monday’s Bremer County Fair activities centered on the 4-H Building and the dairy barn as the first competitions of the 2022 fair kicked off.
Bremer County Fair Queen Sydney Matthias, from Wapsie Valley, waited in the 4-H Building to judge projects by Clover kids.
“It’s my first experience judging,” she said. “It’ll be fun. I get to give them advice and tell them that they did a good job on their projects.”
Nearby, other judges gathered and 4-H clubs worked to complete their booths that showcased this year’s fair theme, “Stars, Stripes and Country Nights.”
The Clover Explorers Club had put the finishing touches on their display. Club leaders Ellie Foelske of Waverly/Denver, Natalie Koepke of New Hampton/Alta Vista and Sydney Schwartz of Waverly-Shell Rock explained that Clovers are participants who are too young for traditional 4-H Clubs.
“Clover kids — our club — are kindergarten through third grade only,” said Schwartz. “We take them out to different organizations in the county and get them involved—volunteering and civic involvement. Once they graduate third grade, they can go to a traditional 4-H club.”
Waverly’s Carlie Miller, working with the ISU Extension Office, was busy preparing tables for the judging.
“We’re putting up balloons for the tables,” she said. “We color-coded every project area this year, so it’ll make it easier for the kids to know which table they’re going to.”
The dairy barn hummed with activity as 4-H members prepped their cows for the Dairy Show—washing, combing, even hair-spraying the cows’ coats for their big moment before the judges.
Mackenna Boevers, of Readlyn, hosed down her Jersey calf, Starlight, before showing her.
“I wash her a couple times before a show,” she said. “We’ll shave her, then we’ll wash her.”
Taking a break from the fair activities were Ellen Schriever of Janesville and her daughter, Sybil, 20 months old.
“She’s never been to the fair before,” Schriever said. “We’ve walked around and seen a couple of the animals. She really enjoyed it. She even got to pet a cow in one of the dairy barns.”
The Bremer County Fair runs through Saturday, July 30. Admission is free and open to the public. Follow our daily coverage online, waverlynewspapers.com, and in print.