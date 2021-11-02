“Ice Man Dad” is the title of the program to be presented by Pat Coffie at the Waverly Public Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.
She will tell us about the delivery of the huge ice blocks to homes and businesses in Des Moines by her dad. She has the artifacts he used and will offer the opportunity to experience how it was done.
If you wish to participate in this activity, she requires wearing a mask. If not, mask wearing is optional.
The program is being hosted by Bremer County Genealogical Society and everyone is welcome. Contact Mary Buls at 319-276-4753 if you have questions.