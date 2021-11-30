Bremer County GOP members donated bedding and paper products to the LZ Phoenix Program, which empowers veterans to become self-sufficient by providing safe, transitional housing.
The housing program is integrated with individual case management to provide a mix of life-changing programs to assist veterans to reclaim hope and independence in their lives.
The Bremer County GOP will holding their next meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Readlyn Library. The focus will be 2022 Caucus training.