LZ Phoenix donation

Melinda Voy, assistant director of Bremer County Veterans Affairs, accepts a donation of bedding for LZ Phoenix from Bremer County Republican Party Chairman John Baber.

 Courtesy photo

Bremer County GOP members donated bedding and paper products to the LZ Phoenix Program, which empowers veterans to become self-sufficient by providing safe, transitional housing.

The housing program is integrated with individual case management to provide a mix of life-changing programs to assist veterans to reclaim hope and independence in their lives.

The Bremer County GOP will holding their next meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Readlyn Library. The focus will be 2022 Caucus training.