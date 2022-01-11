The public is welcome to the monthly Bremer County Central Committee at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Readlyn Library.
Guest Speaker will be Bremer County Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt who will discuss the importance of improving Emergency Medical Service (EMS) in Bremer County. Bremer County is discussing EMS to be considered an essential service, similar to fire protection, to ensure additional funding for this important service.
The Bremer County GOP is also announcing the 2022 Caucus location for all precincts will be at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in the Rada Auditorium on Monday, Feb. 7, with registration starting at 6:30 p.m.
Since the county is creating new voting precincts this will reduce confusion by having a single location for Republicans to meet. Representatives will assist caucus goers in determining their proper precinct for participation.
To participate in the caucus you must be age 18 by the 2022 General Election (born on or before Nov. 8, 2004) and be a registered Bremer County Republican, please bring proof of identity (photo ID) or proof of residency. You may register on the night of caucus, alternatively.