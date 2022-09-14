Bremer County Historical Society
At the Bremer County Historical Society, members of one of the Nestle groups were helping clean windows among other things.
“Today we are painting display cases,” Julie Brinkman said. “There are others that are helping clean up and washing windows.”
The annual day of caring in Waverly means many different things to all of the people that are involved.
“It is a really good way to give back to the community and connect to the town through our service,” Brinkman said.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community
Workers from Nestle were also dispatched to Bartels to help clean out the rock beds from weeds.
Helping out the community wasn’t a question for Alison Brock, who was helping pull weeds outside Bartels.
“Giving back to the community that we work in isn’t a big deal to me,” Brock said. “Waverly is such a nice community and giving up a day of work to help make it better isn’t a big deal.”
