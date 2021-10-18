Bremer County Historical Society’s first Cruising Thru History fundraising event, held on Sunday, Sept. 26, was a success.
Attendees arrived from Denver, Tripoli, Plainfield, Shell Rock, Fredericksburg, Cedar Falls, and Waterloo. Some came in various models of classic cars and those who didn’t own a classic car, simply drove their daily vehicle.
The concept of having a combined classic car cruise with historical presentations within Bremer County was the brainchild of Barb Lovejoy-Hess and Gary Emkes, a couple from Waverly.
Both are lifelong residents of Bremer County who enjoy history and have been involved in several classic car organizations. They have also attended a number of Kaiser-Fraser regional and international conventions held in the United States and regularly participated in various events and car shows locally and statewide over the past few years.
Lovejoy-Hess, who serves on the society’s Fundraising Committee, and Emkes first shared their idea with this writer, who chairs the Fundraising Committee.
I was excited about the proposed project and asked Lovejoy-Hess pitch their idea to the third member of the committee, Priscilla Blanchard. The committee members, who are on the nonprofit’s Board of Directors, felt historical cruises would provide a unique opportunity for the organization, so they presented it at a board meeting for feedback.
Several other members of the Society’s board, not familiar with the world of classic car ownership or the hype of cruises, inquired as to what a cruise usually is.
“It can be anything you want it to be,” Lovejoy-Hess said, adding that neither she nor Emkes knew of any car club or other organization that’s had a cruise of this type.
With the rest of the board sharing the committee’s excitement of such an event, the committee took off, full throttle, with project planning for their first two events for this fall.
Wanting to keep the admission fee reasonable, an educational type of grant from the Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund was provided to help cover expenses so the committee could realize fundraising profit for their efforts.
The weather was perfect for the recent first cruise, especially for those who rode in their later model red Ford Mustang Convertible, which was down for the event. Classic cars that day included a ’69 Plymouth Barracuda, ’63 Chevy C10 Fleetwood, ’65 Dodge Coronet with dual hood scoop, and a mid-to-late 30s 5-Window Coupe. The lead car of the cruise was a 1951 Willis, owned by the couple who first envisioned the historical cruise concept to help raise funds for the museum.
Dr. Terry Lindell, a Wartburg College history professor, shared lore of days long past of people, events, and places in the Waverly area. Registration began at the museum, where display boards offered pictures and information about sites being presented that day.
Highlights included significance of the Society’s own museum, originally known as the Waverly House, the Slimmer House (Waverly Health Center), Osincup House, Rock Island Depot (4 Queens), Farmers Exchange, the Crypt at Harlington Cemetery, the Barber Brothers' lynching, ice harvesting, sawmill, Russell Court, and Wartburg College.
The Bremer County Historical Society partnered fundraising efforts with The Sturdevant House, the oldest surviving home in Waverly, with Kris Brunkhorst and her son, Zach, sharing Sturdevant history at the home. Their board members served refreshments, including various delicious pies and ice cream.
Another site included the Radar Base south of Waverly. During the historical presentation there, Jeff Hay, of Waverly, shared that he had lived and worked there during the time the base kept a watchful eye for potential threats to our nation during the Cold War. The crowd thanked and applauded the veteran for his selfless service.
Event survey responses provided helpful information for future cruises and reinforcement that the cruise was “very interesting,” speakers were “very well versed on the history of Waverly,” and also shared they “loved all the history of Waverly.”
The last cruise for 2021, featuring Janesville history, promises to deliver interesting information that even I, a native of Bremer County, may know nothing about. That cruise is being held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24 with registration beginning an hour prior to the event at the Bremer County Historical Society Museum at the corner of Fourth Street Northwest and West Bremer Avenue in Waverly.
“Many classic car owners put their vehicles in storage in early October until the following spring,” Lovejoy-Hess said.
Therefore, the Janesville cruise was chosen for this day since most of the sites require driving on gravel roads. Though some may come with older classic cars/trucks that have not been fully restored to a pristine shine, most will drive their daily driver.
The cruise, expected to last about 3 hours or less, will include historical points of interest at Janesville’s well-known Riviera Ballroom with bowling alley (current location of the Riviera-Roose) and former POW Camp and Underground Tunnel sites.
Those who attend will also hear about Thunderwoman, that Turkey Foot is something other than a bird's anatomy, and the person who, in today’s times, might be called a “wildlife whisperer.”
Come learn why those who worked for a purportedly 10 cents an hour wage at the canning factory in Waverly were happy to be there.
At the end of the cruise, all will park for a final tale with refreshments at Ingawanis Woodlands.
Dash plaques will be given to the first 25 participants who RSVP. Pre-registration may be done at BremerCountyHistoricalSociety.org or by leaving a message at the museum’s phone 319-352-1862. The organization will accept payments with cash, check, or VISA and Mastercard.
The Fundraising Committee’s goal is to gain momentum of interest for future cruise events to be held at different locations throughout Bremer County. The committee is seeking volunteers from Plainfield/Horton, Tripoli, Readlyn, Sumner, and Frederika to coordinate the historic significance of their community for future cruise events to continue next year and beyond.
Those interested in more information on how they can contribute their time, talents, or knowledge may call Barb Lovejoy-Hess at 319-352-6348.